David S. Nobbe | Obituary

David S. Nobbe, 61, of Columbia, died Jan. 30, 2019 following an extended illness, with his family at his side.

He was born July 27, 1957, in Cincinatti, Ohio, son of the late Orville and Annette, nee Descher, Nobbe. He was married to the late Susan, nee Gregory, Nobbe. She had passed away Dec. 7, 2011. They were married May 2, 1981, in Columbia.

Our father was talented in many areas of both his professional and personal life. He was intelligent, magnetic, charming, funny, caring and dynamic. Perhaps more than anything he was devoted to his late wife, children, family, and friends. We’ll always remember that special smile, that caring heart and the love we will always have for him. The children of David, would like to thank the town and local businesses of Columbia. “The love and support we have received has been beautiful and deeply appreciated.” They would specifically like to thank Triada Advisors and Tax Services, First National Bank of Waterloo, Accent Title, Lawlor Funeral Home and Crowder & Scoggins Law Offices.

Surviving are his daughter, Lauren Nobbe of Columbia; son, Drew Nobbe of St. Louis; brother, Alan (Denise) Nobbe of Columbia; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends.

Private graveside services will be held. A Celebration of Dave’s Life will be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Annbriar Golf Club, 1524 Birdie Lane, Waterloo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Helping Strays of Monroe County, 4221 Hanover Road, Columbia, IL, 62236 or The David Nobbe Family, c/o Lauren Nobbe, 218 S. Metter Ave., Columbia, IL 62236. F

Lawlor Funeral Home in Columbia handled arrangements.