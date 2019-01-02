 David M. Senf | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

David M. Senf | Obituary

By on January 2, 2019 at 3:37 pm

David M. Senf

David M. Senf, 60, of Waterloo, died Dec. 31, 2018, in St. Louis.

He was born Feb. 1, 1958, in St. Louis, son of the lateFloyd and Helen Senf (nee Christeson).

He was a member of Teamster Machinist Union, Great River R.E.A.C.T. and Immanuel Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife Irish “Pat” Senf; children John (Trista) Ohlenderf, Nicole (Adam) Perjak and Jessica (Josh) Gregory; grandchildren Zoey and Sadie Ohlendorf, Connor and Ethan Perjak, and Jakson, Jase, Jagger and Julianna Gregory; brother Alan (Dellann) Senf; sister Joanna Hoffman; nephew Keith Senf; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

David is preceded in death by his parents. 

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.