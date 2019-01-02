David M. Senf | Obituary

David M. Senf, 60, of Waterloo, died Dec. 31, 2018, in St. Louis.

He was born Feb. 1, 1958, in St. Louis, son of the lateFloyd and Helen Senf (nee Christeson).

He was a member of Teamster Machinist Union, Great River R.E.A.C.T. and Immanuel Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife Irish “Pat” Senf; children John (Trista) Ohlenderf, Nicole (Adam) Perjak and Jessica (Josh) Gregory; grandchildren Zoey and Sadie Ohlendorf, Connor and Ethan Perjak, and Jakson, Jase, Jagger and Julianna Gregory; brother Alan (Dellann) Senf; sister Joanna Hoffman; nephew Keith Senf; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

David is preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church.