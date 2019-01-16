Danika Louise Schilling | Birth Announcement

Daniel and Konnie Schilling of Red Bud announce the birth of their daughter Danika Louise Schilling.

She was born Dec. 4, 2018, at 9:57 a.m. at Mercy South. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her big sister, Kassandra, 4.

Her maternal grandparents are Kerry and Kathy Kelley. Paternal grandparents are Dennis and Dorothy Schilling.

Her great-grandparents are Edward (Bob) Kelley and Walter and Mildred Wittenauer.