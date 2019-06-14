Dale Heusohn | Obituary

Dale Alfred Kenneth Heusohn, 64, of Columbia, died June 13, 2019 in Columbia. He was born March 12, 1955, in Red Bud, the son of Ardell Mueller (nee Brandt) and the late Leon “Cotton” Heusohn.

Dale was a lifelong truck driver, most currently employed by J.B. Hunt.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years Cindy E. Heusohn (nee Glotfelty); children Heather Marie (Derek) Hawkins and Nathan Leon Heusohn; granddaughter Paige Margaret Hawkins; sister and brothers Shirley Daniels, Larry (Debbie) Heusohn, Dennis (Penny) Heusohn and Michael (Tina) Heusohn; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Vicki (Robert) Miller, Terry Glotfelty, Sheri (Michael) Mize and Gregory Glotfelty; godchildren Angela Neale, Denise Evans, and Annette Glotfelty; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is also preceded in death grandparents Philip and Eleanora Heusohn, Herman and Annie Brandt; step-father Anthony Mueller; father-in-law Harry (Helen) Glotfelty; mother-in-law Ruby (Gregg) Kipping; sisters-in-law Pauletta Heusohn and Mary Glotfelty; and brothers-in-law Timothy George Glotfelty and Charles Daniels.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Family Wishes

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. June 17 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service June 18 at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. June 18 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer.