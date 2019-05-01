Dale E. Fischer | Obituary

Dale E. Fischer, 79, of Hutchinson, Kan., formerly of Waterloo, died April 28, 2019. He was born in Waterloo Oct. 5, 1939, the son of the late Oliver C. and Edrie V. (nee Gariepy) Fischer.

He is survived by his brothers, John Fischer of Witchita, Kan., and Ronald Fischer of Valmeyer; sister, Patricia Graves of Waterloo; other relatives and friends.

Dale is also preceded in death by his brother, Russell Fischer; step-brother, James Stapleton; nephew, John (Butch) Fischer; sisters-in-law, Shirley, Patricia and Mary-Ann Fischer; and nieces, Ruth-Ann and Sharlene Fischer.

Services are pending.