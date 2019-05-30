Cynthia L. Lyons | Obituary

Cynthia L. Lyons (nee Juelfs), 58, of French Village, Mo., formerly of Waterloo, died May 29, 2019, in French Village. She was born May 28, 1961, in Red Bud, the daughter of Joyce (Redman) Hamner and the late Willis Juelfs.

She is survived by her children Angela (Bill) Myers, Andrew (Anita) Hutchins and Dany Lyons; grandchildren Paighton Herbert, Macie Allgire, Aiden Allgire, Aubrey Melching, Kadence Hutchins and Ameliah Hutchins; sisters and brothers Buddy (Cindy) Juelfs, Sherry (Robert) Clark, James Juelfs and Lindsey J. Gibson; step brothers and step sisters Mel (Mary) Hamner, Jerry Hamner, Ava Wooldridge and Darren (Nancy) Ratliff; fiancé Daniel Prade; special family Katie Ballard, Jake Woods, Teddi Woodson, Abigail, Rayli and Jace; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Cynthia is also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Madalyn K. Allgire and Hazel E. Myers.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Cancer Society.

Visitation is 9 a.m. June 1 until time of service at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. June 1 at the funeral home, Pastor Darrell Jones officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.