Fatal crash on Route 3 in Columbia

Police, fire and EMS personnel are at the scene of a serious crash between a full-size SUV and dump truck at Admiral Parkway and Veterans Parkway in Columbia near McDonald’s. The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

There were reports of multiple injuries as well as extrication required. The Monroe County coroner was also dispatched to the scene.

Personnel on the scene reported six children in the vehicle, three of whom were transported to the hospital and three of whom sustained only minor injuries. First responders initially requested an ARCH Air Medical Service helicopter but later disregarded it.

Northbound Route 3 near the intersection will be closed for a few hours, according to emergency personnel. Illinois State Police will perform accident reconstruction at the crash scene.

More details will be provided as they are available.