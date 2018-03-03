Emily M. Webb | Obituary

Emily M. Webb, 41, of Columbia, died Feb. 27, 2018, in Columbia.

She was born April 11, 1976, in St. Louis, daughter of Kenneth and Deanna Kanta (nee Hardgrave).

She married Bryan P. Webb Oct. 2, 1999, in Columbia; he survives her.

Emily was an amazing Christian woman, whose greatest love was of God, followed by her family. She was a devoted wife and mother who home schooled her six children. She had a great passion for music and dancing. When she was on the dance floor she lit up. Her compassion for life and especially helping others was heartfelt. One of her greatest attributes was encouraging others.

Emily was a dedicated member of Heritage of Grace Church of Columbia. She actively participated in the Classical Conversations Homeschool Organization. She was a founder and has remained an active member of the Thunder and Lightning Cloggers.

She is survived by her husband; parents; children Samuel, Isaac, Olivia, Audrey, Levi and Josiah Webb; two sisters, Raechel (Geoff) Ingrum, and Abby (Mark) Click; father- and mother-in-law Lindell and Pat Webb; numerous nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and many dear friends.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. March 8, and 10-11 a.m. March 9, at Hope Christian Church, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. March 9, at the church.

Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions to be directed in support of Emily’s family to House of Neighborly Service of Monroe County, P.O. Box 367, Waterloo, IL 62298.

