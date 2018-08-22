Corzine-Gibson | Engagement
Nicole Corzine and Michael Gibson
Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Corzine of Prairie du Rocher are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Nicole Corzine, to Michael Gibson, son of Joseph and Jenny Gibson of Petersburg.
The bride-to-be is a lead diagnostic medical sonographer at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis. The prospective bridegroom is a quality assurance engineer at Terra Source, Belleville.
The couple are planning a September 2018 wedding.
