Corinne R. May | Obituary

Corinne R. May (nee Frisch), 92, of Waterloo, died June 26, 2019, in Belleville. She was born August 17, 1926, in Kirkwood, daughter of the late Edward Matthew and Rosina (nee Fleck) Frisch.

She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church.

She is survived by her children Lawrence (Janet) May, Bonnie May, David (Joan) May, and Pamela Sternau; grandchildren Jennifer May, Lindsay (Doug) Bucklew, Sarah (Brandon) Bosarge, James Childers, Heather (Jeff) Haare, and Angela May, Alex Zander, and Amanda Sternau; great grandchildren Owen Haare, McKenna Haare, Wyatt Bucklew, and Ryker Cardwell; sisters Norma (Roy) May and Rosemary Nagel; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Corinne is also preceded in death by her husband Ambrose L. May; daughter Sharon May; and brother Edward (Helen) Frisch.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss Peter And Paul Elementary School.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. June 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service June 29 at the funeral home.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. June 29 Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.