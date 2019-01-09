Conor A. McHenry | Obituary

Conor A. McHenry, 30, passed away on December 27, 2018 in Millstadt, Illinois.

Born in Belleville, Illinois on August 16, 1988, he was the son of James McHenry, Jr. of Millstadt, Illinois and Lori Sitzes (Majka), of Columbia, Illinois.

Conor was a graduate of Waterloo High School and was captain of the hockey team during his senior year. He attended classes at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois and played collegiate hockey before pursuing a career in construction sales.

Conor was preceded in death by his grandfather, James McHenry, Sr and his beloved pit bull of ten years, Deuce.

Surviving are his parents, step-fathers, Joseph Sitzes of Columbia, Illinois and Ed Kupinski of Hecker, Illinois and a step-mother, Debbie McHenry of Millstadt, Illinois. His grandparents, Joseph (Constance) Majka of Waterloo, Illinois and Beverly (Jay) Wittlich of Florida. Step-grandparents Gary (Debbie) Sitzes of Waterloo, Ill., Brenda (Mike) Groom of Cahokia, Ill. His brother, Cody Kupinski of Belleville, Illinois, step-sister, Paula Hoolihan of Belleville, Illinois, step-brothers Greg Darnell and Preston Burd both of Belleville, Illinois and Nick (Taylor) Sitzes of St. Louis, Missouri. An uncle, Danny (Diane) Majka of Highland, Illinois, aunts Lori (John) Golterman and Erin McHenry both of Chicago, Illinois; cousins Jake and John Majka of Highland, Illinois and McKenzie and Carter Golterman of Chicago, Illinois. Also special friend Mike.

Conor was a very hard worker and took pride in his work. He was known as a very generous person and was very dedicated to his family and friends. He was passionate about hockey and he enjoyed dirt bikes and anything to do with cars. One of his favorite things to do was to spend an afternoon with his dad watching football, his best friend Deuce at his side.

Conor was a wonderful son and a special grandson, having been the first-born and only grandchild for seven years. His memory will be forever cherished by his family and the many lives he touched through his friendships.

The family will receive friends at The Creason Funeral Home in Millstadt, Illinois on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 3:00p.m.-7:00p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home immediately following the visitation, Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 7:00p.m. Father Jim Thomas, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.

