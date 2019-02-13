Commitment pays off for Eagles

This season is looking to be one for the record books for the Columbia High School girls basketball squad.

Head coach Scott Germain’s Eagles tied a school record with their 22nd victory of the season Thursday night at Centralia, 49-39.

Sophia Bonaldi scored 20 points and Fae Harrell added 16 points for the Eagles, who opened Class 3A Waterloo Regional play Tuesday against East St. Louis.

A win Tuesday would not only set a new record for the Eagles, but would also put them in the regional title game Thursday against the winner of Cahokia vs. Effingham. The result was not known at press time.

The winner of the Waterloo Regional advances to the Salem Sectional, which begins Tuesday…>>>

