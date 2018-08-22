Columbia OKs school resource officer

The Columbia School Board completed the first actionable step Thursday night toward having a school resource officer.

The board approved an intergovernmental agreement between the school district and city of Columbia for the SRO during its regular board meeting.

Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said an SRO helps the district in several ways.

“The benefit of a part-time SRO will be a more defined efficient process to help both the Columbia Police Department and Columbia School District administration accomplish our joint goals,” Paul said. “Hopefully the relationships developed with the one specific SRO will prove to be an advantage with students, parents and staff. After a complete school year we will evaluate this model and assess if we reached our first year goals.”

District Superintendent Dr. Gina Segobiano said the SRO will increase police visibility in schools, but predicted the officer will not have as much work as in other cities.

“Our resource officer isn’t going to be used as some resource officers are in cities that might need more law enforcement for criminal offenses,” Segobiano said.

As part of the agreement, the district will pay half of the officer’s salary up to 10 hours a week. The SRO will be veteran CPD K-9 officer Zack Hopkins…>>>

