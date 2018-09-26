Cletus Hoffmann | Obituary

Cletus L. Hoffmann, 86, of Waterloo, died Sept. 25, 2018, in Waterloo.

He was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Fults, son of the late Leland and Pauline Hoffmann (nee Rippelmeyer).

He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown. He was a local musician for 60 years, an avid fisherman and gardener, and a U.S combat veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife Twila Hoffmann (nee Scheibe); children Barry (Cathy) Hoffmann and Sharon (John) Glessner; grandchildren Andrew (Andrea) Glessner and Abby (Kyle) Buettner; great-grandchildren Colton and Caleb Glessner and Silas and Max Buettner; brother Alvis (Patsy) Hoffmann; and sister Janice (Carl) Nagel; along with a sister-in-law, brother-in-law Robert (Karlene) Scheibe, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cletus was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marilyn Luhr.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 28, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10 a.m. Sept. 29, at St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., at the church, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the St. John United Church of Christ Maeystown Music Fund or Asphalt Fund.