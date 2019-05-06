Clarence W. Metter | Obituary

Clarence W. Metter, 91 , of Columbia, died May 4, 2019. He was born November 4, 1927, in Columbia, son of the late Walter and Alma (nee Wirth) Metter. He was married to Myrtle ‘Myrt’ (nee Lang) Metter, who survives him. They were married June 17, 1956, in Millstadt.

Clarence was a retired local area farmer, devoted husband and father, and friend to many. He was member of Zion Evangelical Church, Millstadt; American Legion Post 581, Columbia, where he was a member of the Honor Guard; Bluff Grange; and the Monroe County Electric Co-op (member Board of Directors). Clarence had served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War.



Also surviving are three daughters, Cheryl (Cyndi Kelly) Metter of Columbia, Nancy (Jim) Wilson of Columbia, and Patti (Mark) Kern of Prairie du Rocher; four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Lane, Eric Wilson, Abby Kern, and Jeff Kern; a great-grandchild, Madison Lane, along with other relatives and friends.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth S. Schneider.



Visitation will be 4 – 8 p.m May 9 at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. May 10 at the funeral home with Pastor Darrell Weber officiating.

Interment will follow in the Baltz Cemetery, Millstadt.



In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Baltz Cemetery c/o Zion Evangelical Church, 117 W. White Street, Millstadt, or Fischer House, #1 Jefferson Barracks Drive, St. Louis.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements.