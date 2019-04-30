Clarence I. Feldmeier | Obituary

Clarence I. Feldmeier, 88, of Fults, died April 29, 2019, in St. Louis. He was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Chalfin Bridge, son of the late Henry C. and Amanda (nee Boersch) Feldmeier.

He was a member of St. John UCC – Maeystown, past president of church council and cemetery board; Maeystown Fire Department, past president; and U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his daughter Carla Feldmeier; sister Florence Feldmeier; sisters-in-law Wilma Johnson and Melba Asselmeier; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Clarence is preceded in death by his wife Twila Feldmeier (nee Asselmeier); brothers Arthur A. and Virgil C. Feldmeier; and sister Audrey O. Schroeder.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John Cemetery fund, Maeystown, or Donor’s Choice.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. May 1 and 9 a.m. until time of service at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. May 2 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment to follow at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.