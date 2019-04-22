Clara M. Janson | Obituary

Clara M. Janson, 99 years, of Columbia, passed away on April 20, 2019 at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo. She was born November 3, 1919, in Burksville, daughter of the late Peter and Catherine, nee Toenjes, Rick. She was married to the late Clarence J. Janson. They were married May 6, 1939, in Waterloo. He had passed away May 7, 1991.



Clara was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, and the Columbia Senior Citizens.

Surviving are three daughters, Mary Catherine Winkler of Columbia, Joan Johnson of Columbia, and Dorothy Janson of Sebastopol, Cal.; grandchildren, Deborah (John) Graeler, Teresa (Roger) Raglin, Pamela Winkler, Staci (Marvin) Wittenauer, Shelly (Eric) Eichner, and Marcia (John) Shotz; twelve great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, brother, Bill (Dottie) Rick of Waterloo, sister-in-law, Betty Rick of Waterloo, along with other relatives and friends.



She was also preceded in death by six sisters, Edna Koch, Helen Rick, Dorothy Rick, Marion Schrader, Margaret Schnellbecker, and Dolores Rick, and three brothers, Raymond, Herbert, and Fredrich Rick.



Visitation will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and on Friday, April 26, 9:00 am – 9:45 am, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, on Friday, at the church, with Fr. Carl Scherrer, officiating. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.



In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL 62236. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.