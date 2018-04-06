CHS student expelled for threats

The Columbia School Board unanimously voted Monday night to expel a student who allegedly threatened several Columbia High School students via social media last month and included their names on an alleged “hit list.”

“I cannot identify the student involved with the student disciplinary matter or identify the specific violation,” Columbia school superintendent Dr. Gina Segobiano told the Republic-Times. “The board did unanimously vote to expel the student for two full years which is the maximum length for an expulsion.”

During the special meeting, the school board allowed for public comments, and several parents addressed the board at that time, Segobiano confirmed. These parents also waited outside the board room during an hour-long executive session to await the board’s decision.

Following the announcement of the alleged threats, a number of CHS parents were critical of the Columbia School District’s response. The district learned of the threats the same day they were made (March 21) but did not send out any communications until the following week.

“The administration was not aware of any alleged ‘hit list’ prior to (the week after the threat was made). Students did not report this to the administration to investigate,” Segobiano clarified.

Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said in a statement that Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann was “informed of the investigation and will be asked to review all information.”