CHS parents want better communication following threat

A number of parents have criticized the Columbia School District’s efforts to keep their children safe following its response to an alleged threat from a Columbia High School student, in which the student laid out a detailed plan including the classmates he would target.

Parent Nathan Vineyard posted last Monday on Facebook that a CHS student made a deadly threat March 21 against several other students, including Vineyard’s son.

Vineyard states in his Facebook post that reports had been made that the student shared images of himself on social media with guns while criticizing the recent Parkland, Fla. school shooting, saying it would have been more effective with a different choice of weapon.

He told the Republic-Times that these reports came from students. Additionally, a Columbia police detective informed Vineyard his son was on the student’s alleged “hit list.”

Vineyard’s post has since been removed per a request from the Columbia Police Department, which is investigating the incident, he said.

“There were concerns over the details impacting people’s judgment and skewing opinions in the midst of the investigation,” Vineyard explained.

Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said CHS administration notified his department last Wednesday afternoon of “inappropriate comments” allegedly made by a student.

“Investigators have been working closely with Columbia High School and district administrative staff to thoroughly investigate,” Paul stated in a news release. “The Monroe County State’s Attorney has been informed of the investigation and will be asked to review all information…>>>

