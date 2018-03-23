Actions taken following threat by CHS student

Columbia police are investigating and Columbia school officials have notified parents following comments made by a Columbia High School student that are being treated as threats.

“Columbia High School administration was alerted of a social media post and comments made by a student that are considered threatening. (CHS principal Brian) Reeves has taken appropriate disciplinary measures to address this matter and has reported the incident to the Columbia Police Department for further investigation,” Columbia school superintendent Dr. Gina Segobiano stated in an email to parents of CHS students early Monday afternoon. “Please be assured that all students are safe and secure at Columbia High School.”

Segobiano assured parents that all threats to Columbia schools and students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

“We continue to stress the concept of ‘See Something, Say Something!’ We again ask that you discuss this with your child and emphasize the importance of reporting any comments, posts, pictures, etc. that are dark or violent in nature,” she said, adding that the “administration at Columbia High School has exercised extreme diligence and taken all proper actions required by law and in the best interests of our students and faculty.”

Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said CHS administration notified his department Wednesday afternoon of “inappropriate comments” allegedly made by a student.

“Investigators have been working closely with Columbia High School and district administrative staff to thoroughly investigate,” Paul stated in a news release. “The Monroe County State’s Attorney has been informed of the investigation and will be asked to review all information.”