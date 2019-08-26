Christopher Graves | Obituary

Christopher John Graves, 60, of Waterloo, died Aug. 22, 2019 in Waterloo. He was born May 25, 1959 in Red Bud, the son of Richard and Patricia Graves (nee Fischer).

Christopher was a US Army veteran and a member of the United Autoworkers Union.

Christopher is survived by his children Renea (Don) Flynn, Joshua Graves and Jordan Graves; grandchildren Allison Flynn and Jack Graves.

Private graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Monroe County Humane Society.