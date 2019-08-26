Christopher Graves | Obituary
By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on August 26, 2019 at 4:25 pm
Christopher John Graves, 60, of Waterloo, died Aug. 22, 2019 in Waterloo. He was born May 25, 1959 in Red Bud, the son of Richard and Patricia Graves (nee Fischer).
Christopher was a US Army veteran and a member of the United Autoworkers Union.
Christopher is survived by his children Renea (Don) Flynn, Joshua Graves and Jordan Graves; grandchildren Allison Flynn and Jack Graves.
Private graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Monroe County Humane Society.
Andrea F.D. Saathoff
Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer.
email: andrea@republictimes.net