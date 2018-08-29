Charlotte Mae Stumpf | Birth
By Republic-Times
on August 29, 2018 at 5:54 pm
Charlotte Mae Stumpf
Adam and Laura Stumpf of Waterloo announce the birth of their daughter, Charlotte Mae Stumpf.
She was born at 2:18 a.m. July 12, 2018, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis.
Her maternal grandparents are John and Brenda Heidenreich of Columbia. Paternal grandparents are Allen and Cheryl Stumpf of Columbia.
Great-grandparents are Kenneth and Helen Reichert of Columbia, and Leslie and Arlene Stumpf of Columbia.
