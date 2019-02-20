Charles W. “Pete” Sanders | Obituary

Charles W. “Pete” Sanders, 85, of Waterloo, died Feb. 16, 2019, in Waterloo.

He was born July 11, 1933, in Van Buren, Mo., son of the late Monroe and Doloris Sanders (nee Michaels).

Mr. Sanders was a great neighbor and friend. He was a Korean War veteran and retired from Monsanto in Sauget.

He is survived by his son Keith (Linda) Sanders; daughter Renee Sanders; grandchildren Corey (Emily) Sanders, Ryan Sanders, Paige Eichacker and Jeremy Sanders; great-grandson Maverick Sanders; and brother Mack (Johnna Lou) Sanders.

He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Dee Sanders (nee Jerome); daughter Michelle Busby (nee Sanders); baby at birth Debora Sanders; parents; and brothers Dean Sanders and John Sanders.

Visitation is 9-11:45 a.m. Feb. 22, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 22, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the American Cancer Society or Disabled American Veterans.