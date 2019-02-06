Charles “Sonny or Charlie” A. Moore Jr. | Obituary

Charles “Sonny or Charlie” A. Moore, Jr., 83, of Chester, passed away at his home at 4:18 p.m. Jan. 29, 2019. Charles was surrounded by his loving family and friends during his brief illness and at the moment of his passing.

Charles was born to Charles A. Moore Sr. and Hazel Rose Cotton in Claryville, Mo., on Nov. 21, 1935. His family moved from Claryville to Chester after the flood of the Missouri bottoms in 1937.

Charles married Velda Louise Wittenbrink on March 25, 1954; she preceded him in death.

In his younger days Charlie worked as a deckhand on the Mississippi River, at Maloney Electric Company in St. Louis, then he worked as a conductor on the Missouri Pacific Railroad, which later merged with and became the Union Pacific Railroad. He worked on the railroad with two of his sons, Kenny and Jeff.

Charles was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Chester. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #3790 and a 4th Degree member of the Fort Kaskaskia Assembly #1287 of the Knights of Columbus.

He was a member of the United Transportation Union which represented him while he worked on the railroad.

Charlie was an avid gardener in Illinois and crappie fisherman in Florida where he wintered for many years and he was greatly successful at both. He enjoyed playing poker and he really enjoyed hanging out with his buddies at Hardee’s every morning and giving them a rough time. Needless to say, they gave him a rough time right back!

He is survived by four sons, Kenneth (Cheryl) Moore, of Chester, Fr. Jeffry Moore of Panama City, Panama, Richard “RD” (Shirley) Moore of Columbia, who retired as assistant warden for the Illinois Department of Corrections, and Marty Ray Moore of Columbia, who works as a correctional sergeant for the Florida Department of Corrections at the Central Florida Reception Center in Orlando, Fla.

Charles is also survived by Mr. Jorge “Taco” Alberto Lavalle Saldana, who became a son to Charles and Velda, and a brother to their sons, when he came from Mexico to live with the Moore family through the Youth Exchange Service Program, also known as “YES,” for which Velda served as an officer.

Jorge lived with Charlie and the family in Waterloo and he attended Ss. Peter & Paul Grade School. After returning to Mexico, Jorge remained a son and brother in the Moore family. He is now an architect in Puebla de los Angeles, Mexico.

Additional survivors are two sisters, Geraldine (Don) Hindman of Murphysboro and Virginia (Vince) Moore of Chester, three grandsons born of Kenneth, Collin (Lindsey) Moore of Waterloo — Cole (Carrie) Moore of Waterloo and Cale Moore of Waterloo; one granddaughter and two grandsons born of Richard, Margaret of Columbia —SPC Chandler Moore, MP of the Illinois Army National Guard and PO3 Charles Moore of the United States Navy now stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois; and granddaughter Taylor and grandson Travis, born of Richard’s wife, Shirley; along with six great-grandchildren,

Charlie is also survived by his special friend Joyce Wahl.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Velda and two sisters, Mildred (Adolph) Decker and Romana (Leonard) Huff.

A Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated Feb. 2 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Chester and was presided by his son Fr. Jeffry Moore.

A reception followed at the Knights of Columbus Council #3790.

A private graveside interment service was held afterwards.

Memorials can be made to St. Mary Help of Christians Grade School in Chester, where Velda taught school years ago, or Masses to be said by Fr. Jeffry Moore.