Charles Marvin Stewart | Obituary

Charles Marvin Stewart, 92, of O’Fallon, transitioned from this world on April 17, 2018, feisty and fighting until the very last. The world lost a snazzy suspender-wearer, talented International Harvester mechanic, and avid Cardinals baseball fan. We will immensely miss his wisdom, perfect pecan pies, sly wit, and above all, unconditional love and support.

He was born on March 22, 1926, in Belleview, Mo., son of the late Joseph and Lena Stewart (nee Russell).

He had a brother, Lyle (Edna) Stewart, and a sister, Martha (Gene) Clepper. Always an adventurer, he visited Johnson’s Shut-Ins before it was a state park, paying the owner a quarter to swim and climb for a day.

He married the love of his life, Thelma Henerfauth, on Nov. 28, 1953. They were married for 52 wonderful years, until Thelma passed in 2005. We are grateful they are together again.

They had two beloved sons, John and Joseph. Charles was their father, friend and inspiration. John married Betty and Joe married Karen, both of whom Charles loved deeply.

When he married Thelma, he gained a huge, adoring family: mother-in-law Elsie; father-in-law Roland; and eight wonderful brothers- and sisters- in law: Earl Henerfauth, Louis (Charlott) Henerfauth, Robert (Ardis) Henerfauth, Linda (Frank) Ratay, Judy Heck, Jean (Tim) Sullivan, Norma (Chris) Farrell, and Ida Bassett. They had many wonderful nieces and nephews. Family visits and holidays featured delicious food and savage pinochle games.

Charles and Thelma had seven grandchildren: Cori Stewart, Ashley Stewart, Emily Stewart, Justin (Heather) Sims, Melissa Sims (Steve Polete), Andy Feary (Jessica Schmidt) and Nick Feary. They had three great-grandchildren: Abigail Stewart, Hannah Polete, and Hunter Polete. Charles proudly answered to either “Grandpa Trousers” or “Pop Pop.”

Charles and Thelma held Muny season tickets for many years. One of Emily’s most cherished memories is seeing musicals with them. Ashley particularly enjoyed cooking for and with her Grandpa, a life-long foodie.

Charles retired in 1966 as a non-commissioned officer from the Air Force after 23 years. He served during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam, and lived all over the world with his family. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, O’Fallon American Legion, O’Fallon Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the International Harvester Bi-State Binders. His briefcase contained many classified documents pertinent to his military service and club memberships, the most important of which was a 1991 swimsuit calendar.

Charles owned and operated his trucking company for 35 years. He could turn and back a semi-trailer on a dime. His driving skills were a bit more suspect in the last couple years.

He and Thelma enjoyed annual Stewart/Clepper family camping trips in their pop-up trailer, navigating their pickup truck down Southern Missouri’s winding roads while John and Cori rode in the back in lawn chairs. Charles enjoyed talking by the campfire with his nephew, David Clepper, his niece, Margie Weber, and her husband, Darrell. He never missed an opportunity to give his niece, Carol LaBrelle, and her husband, John, grief about the Taj Mahal, their air-conditioned, satellite-equipped, perhaps self-cleaning RV.

Charles shared a close friendship with Rose Overton as the last members of a tight circle of service members and their spouses.

Please join us for the celebration of a wonderful life.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 5, at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O’Fallon.

Funeral: 12:30 p.m., Saturday, May 5, at the funeral home, Pastor Darrell Weber officiating, followed by the Masonic service at 1:30 p.m., led by Masonic Lodge 576.

A dinner will follow all services, beginning at 3 p.m., at the American Legion Post 137, O’Fallon. Charles himself would tell you not to be sad and have something good to eat.

Private interment will held at a later date, as Charles and Thelma will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the hospice organization of your choice or to St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises (SAVE).

The family sincerely thanks Liberty Village for the excellent care provided him.