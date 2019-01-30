Charles J. Hopkins | Obituary

Charles J. Hopkins, 92, of Columbia, died Jan 24, 2019.

He was born Nov. 18, 1926, in East St. Louis, son of the late Clyde and Teresa Hopkins (nee Gribbin).

He married to the former Evelyn Theis on Nov. 20, 1948, in Granite City; she survives him.

Charles was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia. He was a retired Iron Worker and member of Iron Workers Local 392, for which he served for 21 years as financial secretary and treasurer.

Charlie was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II.

Hw was gifted at baseball, playing for the St. Louis Browns organization for nine years before retiring in 1955. He then returned to East St. Louis, where he continued as an outstanding baseball player. His fond memories and stories of his baseball career made for great listening.

Surviving are two sons, John (Margaret) Hopkins of Alton and James J. Hopkins of Waterloo; daughter, Marie A. Hopkins of Columbia; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by five sisters, Mary Boyce, Rose Ann Derfler, Mary Teresa Hopkins, Eileen Butler and Marilyn Mitchell; and four brothers, Edward, Francis, Thomas and Raymond Hopkins.

Visitation was Jan. 27-28, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 28, at at the church, Fr. Carl Sherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Eugene Schorb, Immaculate Conception School Education Fund, 117 W. Madison, Columbia, IL 62236.