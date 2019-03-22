Charles G. Crook | Obituary

Charles Crook

Charles G. Crook, 86, of Sun City, Ariz., died Jan. 31, 2019 in Arizona.

He was born Jan. 13, 1933 in Waterloo, the son of George A. and Alice M. (nee Kuhn) Crook.

Charlie was a former member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo and a member of Desert Garden United Church of Christ in Sun City West, Ariz. He retired from Hogan Trucking after 39 years and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He always had a love of music and played in the Waterloo Municipal Band, sang with and directed the Kaskaskia Trail Chorus, was assistant organist, played hand bells, and sang in choirs at his churches. He passed on that love of music to his children and grandchildren and was always proud to attend many of the musical events they performed in. Charlie had a great sense of humor and could always be counted on to lighten the mood wherever he was.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Wilma E. (nee Hemmer) Crook; children Debbie (Ray) Mirly, Steve (Patty) Crook and Ellen (Dave) Muskopf; grandchildren Jason (Jamie) Williams, Jeremy Williams, Colton Crook, Brad (Jamie) Muskopf, Kyle Muskopf and Lindsey Muskopf; step-grandchildren Doug (Theresa) Williams and Jenifer Williams; great-grandchildren Isaac Williams, Amelia Lawrence, Spencer Williams and Mark and Allison Williams, Miles and Victoria Muskopf and Bryan Hatch; step-great-grandchildren Anna, Charlie, Claire Williams and Victoria Bement and McLean Ready; sister Barbara (Alan) Frietag; sister–in-law and brother-in-law Verna and Lee Deul; plus nieces and cousins.

Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. March 23 at St. Paul UCC, Waterloo.

Funeral services take place 11 a.m. March 23 at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul UCC or the donor’s choice.