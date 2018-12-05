Charles “Butch” Klein | Obituary

Charles J. “Butch” Klein Sr., 73, of Columbia, died Dec. 3, 2018.

He was born Dec. 12, 1944, in East St. Louis, son of the late Arnold and Vera Klein (nee Kropp).

He married the former Alice Pretto March 2, 1965, in Columbia; she survives him.

Butch was a lifelong Columbia-area farmer. He had previously owned and operated CBK, Inc., a river barge tankering and repair business.

In addition to his wife, Butch is survived by his son John (Jacqueline) Klein Jr. of Smithton; daughter Marsha Klein of Columbia; grandchildren Elizabeth Klein of Columbia, C.J. Klein III of Columbia and Juliana (Joseph) Schaefer of Millstadt; sister Karen (Paul) Looney of Sarasota, Fla.; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Daniel C. Klein.

Visitation is 9:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 6, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 6, at the funeral home, Rev. Matthew Friz officiating.

Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO, 63110.