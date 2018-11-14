Charles Arthur “Charlie” Cameron, 87, died Nov. 11, 2018, in Waterloo.

He was born Dec. 16, 1930, in Maplewood, Mo., son of the late to Gibson and Eva Cameron.

His family moved to Hecker in 1945, where Charlie attended Waterloo High School.

There he met Shirley Josten, who on Nov. 18, 1950 became his wife and life-long partner of 68 years.

During his life journey Charlie was the beloved father to son Dr. Mark Cameron, and daughters, Debbie (Peter) Egan and Gale (Glenn) Wetzler; as well as a grandfather to Drs. Ryan (Elisa) Wetzler, Justin (Sarah) Wetzler and Sam Egan; and great-grandfather to Mason, Logan and Ava Wetzler, and Cameron and Henry Wetzler. As a father, he always was there for his children and was proud of his children, as they were of him.

Charles enjoyed many years of watching his grandsons play baseball in grade school, high school and beyond.

Charlie was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He served during the Korean War period as a radar expert in the Strategic Air Command. He would tell many stories about his years of service, including his very early service as an 11-year-old with his father, helping by working for a defense plant after school and in the evenings during World War II.

Charlie believed deeply in services to others, as could be seen in his volunteer community work. Charlie served for 12 years as a board member and president for four years for the Waterloo Community School District No. 5, as a Hecker Village Board member for nine years and on the United Church of Christ Board for 15 years.

His professional life was all about the railroads. Charlie worked diligently and moved up the ranks in various railroads during his career. He started as a clerk of the Illinois Terminal Railroad and retired after 40 years as Director of Industrial Inter-Carrier Contract/Rates and Divisions.

He is survived by his loving wife, son, daughters, three grandsons and five great-grandchildren. His grandsons, just as his children, were proud of his dedication to family. They received much time and love from their grandfather and all three boys have continued in his path that includes a love for baseball, aspiring career goals and dedication to community and family.

In continuing his service to others, Charlie has dedicated his body to science through Saint Louis University.

A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Nov. 17, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living, Waterloo, Pastor Ivan Horn officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Arthritis Foundation, Frieden’s United Church of Christ in Hecker or donor’s choice.