Charles “Art” Ford | Obituary

Charles “Art” Ford

Charles A. “Art” Ford, 90, of Valmeyer, died April 8, 2019, in Columbia.

He was born Jan. 15, 1929, in East St. Louis, son of the late Henry W. and Beulah (nee Balltrip) Ford.

He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer, Valmeyer Senior Citizens, Maeystown Sportsmen’s Club, Valmeyer Lions Club and retired from Teamsters Local #682.

He is survived by wife Patricia Ford; children Candie (Rob) Warren, Angie (Bill) Prange, Chuck (Laura) Ford and Henry “Butch” (Leigh) Ford; grandchildren Chris Andres, Nicole (Andy) Sambor, Josh (Becky) Warren, Ryan Warren, Emily Warren, Brandy (Randy) Hicks, Nick (Lynn) Prange, Brittany Prange, Allison Ford, Andrew Ford, Collin Ford and Kylie Ford; great-grandchildren Michael, Anthony, and Vincent Sambor, River Kurschinske and Nora Warren, Sydney, Mason and Olivia Hicks and Harrison Prange; brother John (Mary Ellen) Ford, along with sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Ford was preceded in death by daughters Vicki Andres and Pamela Ford.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. April 11 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service April 12 at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. April 12 at the church, Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Association, Parkinson Association, or Hospice of Southern Illinois.