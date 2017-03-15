Chamber award winner is truly ‘from home’

The Waterloo Chamber of Commerce has named Glen Lutz as the latest recipient of its coveted Community Service Award.

By day, Lutz is a senior vice president at First National Bank of Waterloo. He’s heavily engaged in numerous community organizations and events after work.

“The Community Service Award is presented annually to a citizen or organization of Waterloo whose achievements have a positive effect on the quality of life within our community; have involvement in community service through business, civic or charitable affiliations; and have demonstrated dedication to providing excellent service,” the Waterloo Chamber’s press release states.

First National Bank of Waterloo President Gary Hemmer said Lutz is a tremendous asset to the financial institution.

“Glen knows everyone in Waterloo and he has helped many people achieve financial success,” Hemmer said. “Glen is dedicated to service above self… He truly has made Waterloo a better place to live and to work.”

Lutz said he was “deeply humbled” when notified of the award.

“I’m even more so because my dad received this honor 17 years ago,” he said. “It’s a warm connection.”

His father, former Waterloo Postmaster Otis Lutz, was the 2000 awardee.

A lifelong resident of Waterloo, Glen Lutz epitomizes the phrase by which natives identify themselves: “I am from home.”

They are indeed from, and deeply engrained in, the Waterloo community and its warm, connective fabric.

A 1974 Waterloo High School graduate, Lutz attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

Playing in the marching band during high school led him to the Marching Salukis band.

“We didn’t have football at Waterloo High then, so our marching here was limited to parades. There,

I encountered my first halftime display,” he said.

Lutz told how he entered banking…>>>

Read the rest of this story and view more photos in the March 15 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.