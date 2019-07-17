Celebrating 60 years of royalty



Pictured are past Monroe County Fair queens, possibly for a 20th anniversary celebration of the pageant in 1980. Pictured, seated, from left, are 1960 queen Janice Sue Sanders, 1961 queen Janet Matthews, 1964 queen Martha Lou Sanders, 1965 queen Aleta Weddle, 1969 queen Claudia Garner and 1967 queen Laurel Grace Knaust; back row: 1979 queen Lori Cunio, 1978 queen Mary Beth Christ,1977 queen Debbie Payne, 1972 queen Deborah Mink, 1975 queen Joyce Netemeyer, 1974 queen Vicki Miller, 1976 queen Tammie Nobbe, 1970 queen Linda Matthews and 1966 queen Sonja Diane Brandt. All names are those the queens had at time of crowning.

For the first 12 years of its life, the Monroe County Fair did not include what is now one of its main attractions: the fair queen pageant.

That event did not start in the county until 1959, the same year the state began a Miss Illinois County Fair competition.

At the start, the contest was run by a committee comprised of Norman Beck, Edd Kueker and Robert Thier.

Those men stepped down from those roles in 1962, but no one stepped up so there was no pageant that year.

The next year, the Jaycees organization took over running the event before turning it over to Judy Edler and Vera Stumpf.

Edler ran the pageant until 2005. Since then, Leslie Gummersheimer served for two years as pageant director, a role filled for the last decade by Yvonne Dehner.

Throughout those changes in leadership, the event has remained both fun and beneficial to young women in the county, in part because the contestants are expected to know a little about agriculture and be involved in the community, Dehner said.

“The girls now have a lot more accessible to them and the scholarships they’re getting and the careers they’re pursuing are so different,” Dehner said. “I think a lot of that comes form having the chance to compete here and at the state level.”

Winners, especially, learn from their year as fair queen.

“Many of them, I see self-confidence levels changing,” Dehner said. “Many of them don’t have an ag background, so it’s a learning experience.”

Queens past and present agreed with that sentiment.

“I’ve gained a lot of public speaking experience,” 2018 queen Belle Plew said. “I definitely have become more comfortable talking to people and talking with people. It’s kind of prepared me for the future, especially with my major.”

The 18-year-old Columbia student is planning to attend Bradley University to study public relations and advertising with an emphasis in journalism.

1988 queen Julie Roy (nee Burton) said something similar, as she won fair queen at 18 before going off to college.

“I feel like it gave me some confidence,” she recalled. “I feel like it benefited me as I was entering the next phase of my life.”

It seems most queens are not thinking about those benefits when they find out they win.

Instead, they are shocked…

To celebrate its anniversary, the Monroe County Fair Pageant Committee is looking to have as many former queens as it can onstage at this year’s pageant.

The committee is asking for the community’s assistance in locating former queens.

To help, contact MoCopageantdirector@gmail.com with the former queen’s name (at time of crowning), year crowned, address, e-mail address and phone number.