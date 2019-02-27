Catherine Rachel Bundy, 44, of Columbia, died Feb. 15, 2019, in St. Louis.

She was born May 31, 1974, in Red Bud, daughter of James Bundy and the late Elaine Bundy (nee Troy).

She is survived by her son Austin Bundy; her father; her sister Kristine Bundy; and her brothers James Eric Bundy and Kyle Willis Bundy.

Catherine was preceded in death by her mother.

A memorial visitation is 1-3 p.m. March 2, at Quernheim Funeral Home. Waterloo.

A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. March 2, at the funeral home, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown Music Department.