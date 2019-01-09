Carson Anthony Barbour | Birth

Sean and Victoria Barbour of Belleville announce the birth of their son, Carson Anthony Barbour.

He was born Dec. 22, 2018, at 12:46 p.m., at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

His maternal grandfather is Mitchell Rick of Waterloo. His paternal grandmother is Wilma Barbour of Belleville.

His maternal great-grandparents are Della Pokojski of Trenton and Georgianne Rick of Nashville.