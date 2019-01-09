Carson Anthony Barbour | Birth
By Republic-Times
on January 9, 2019 at 4:04 pm
Carson Anthony Barbour
Sean and Victoria Barbour of Belleville announce the birth of their son, Carson Anthony Barbour.
He was born Dec. 22, 2018, at 12:46 p.m., at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.
His maternal grandfather is Mitchell Rick of Waterloo. His paternal grandmother is Wilma Barbour of Belleville.
His maternal great-grandparents are Della Pokojski of Trenton and Georgianne Rick of Nashville.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.