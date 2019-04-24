Carol Saylor | Obituary

Carol Saylor

Carol Alice Saylor, 86, of Columbia, formerly of Farmington, Mo., died April 18, 2019. She was born May 12, 1932 in St. Louis, daughter of the late Ernie and Genevieve (Stevenson) Jones.

She was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church of Farmington. In her younger years, Carol worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Newman and later ran the Wishing Well Gift Shop in downtown Farmington for many years. She enjoyed bowling, painting and had a knack for interior decorating. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Leon Saylor; son, Dennis Leon Saylor; grandson, Justin J. Koppeis; son-in-law, Frederic Custer.

Carol is survived by four children, Kathryn E. Custer of Gulfport, Miss., Patricia A. Koppeis and husband Joseph of Columbia, Mary E. Banes and husband Ron of Sunset Hills, Kevin E. Saylor (Lisa Hammack) of Farmington; grandchildren Carol-Ann Custer and Kayla Saylor; great-grandchildren Addison, Reagan and Harper Koppeis and Bryce Raby; sister Elaine Miller and husband Jim; brother-in-law Bill Saylor. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial visitation will be held April 26 from 10 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington, Mo., Deacon Mike Burch officiating.

A private inurnment will take place at Hillview Memorial Gardens at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the donor’s choice.

Local arrangements were handled by Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.