Carol Ann Woodcock | Obituary

Carol Ann Woodcock

Carol Ann Woodcock, nee Rippelmeyer, 73, of Waterloo, died April 27, 2019, in Waterloo. She was born in Belleville on August 8, 1945, the daughter of the late Clarence & Ann (nee Koch) Rippelmeyer.

She is survived by her husband Gerald Woodcock; daughter Jody Woodcock; grandchildren Nicole Schaefer, Josh Woodcock, and Brenna Woodcock; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Blayne Woodcock; and sister Arlene Leber.

Carol was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice

Visitation will be from noon until time of service May 4 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

The funeral will be at 3 p.m. May 4at Quernheim Funeral Home, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.