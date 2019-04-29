Carol Ann Woodcock | Obituary

Carol Ann Woodcock, nee Rippelmeyer, 73, of Waterloo, died April 27, 2019, in Waterloo. She was born in Belleville on August 8, 1945, the daughter of the late Clarence & Ann (nee Koch) Rippelmeyer.
She is survived by her husband Gerald Woodcock; daughter Jody Woodcock; grandchildren Nicole Schaefer, Josh Woodcock, and Brenna Woodcock; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Blayne Woodcock; and sister Arlene Leber.
Carol was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo.
As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice
Visitation will be from noon until time of service May 4 at Quernheim Funeral Home.
The funeral will be at 3 p.m. May 4at Quernheim Funeral Home, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.