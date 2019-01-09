Carmelita Elizabeth Buss | Obituary

Carmelita Elizabeth Buss, 84, of Valmeyer, died Jan. 1, 2019, at Mercy South, St. Louis.

She was born Nov. 8, 1934, in Belleville, daughter of the late Edward and Pauline Frierdich (nee Hermann).

Carmelita was a homemaker, a member of the Catholic faith and an ASC Associate.

Survivors are her son, Jeffrey (Jessica) Buss of Edwardsville; her grandchildren, Alexandra Buss with the United States Navy, Mallory Buss, Emily Buss, Dorien Buss, Deacon Buss, Dawson Buss, all of Edwardsville, and Ashley (Kyle Edwards) Powell of Greenfield;. and her great-grandchildren, Jude Powell, Atticus Edwards and Ruby Edwards, all of Greenfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Jennifer Buss.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 11, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt, handled the arrangements.