Carlos Wayne Propst | Obituary

Carlos Wayne Propst, 69, of Columbia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

He was born May 22, 1949, in St. Louis, son of the late Howard and Rosalie Propst (nee Bazzel).

Carlos proudly served the communities of Millstadt and Waterloo as a police officer. He began his service career by volunteering as a Millstadt EMT and firefighter. He also served as a defense tactic instructor and firearms instructor, achieving the level of expert marksmen. He was an avid gun collector and enjoyed target practice. He loved the outdoors, especially camping and hiking. He had a wonderful voice and enjoyed singing.

Carlos was a faithful man who had a personal relationship with God. He attended St. Paul United Church of Christ, Floraville. He was a loving family man who will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife, LaVonna “Bonnie” Propst (nee Bergadine) of Columbia; his daughter, Rebecca “Becky” (Bill) Knobloch of Columbia; his grandchildren, Keagan (Sean Miller) Kristoff of Columbia, Kasey Kristoff of St. Louis, Kassidy Kristoff of Columbia and Kenzie (Hunter) Kirk of Fort Polk, La.; two great-grandchildren, Aurora Kristoff and Harper Kirk; his siblings, Stan (Norma) Propst of St. Louis, Brian (Glyn) Propst, of Arnold, Mo., Kurt (Carla) Propst of Queen Creek, Ariz., and Darla (Bud Lindsay) Crossin of Edwardsville; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister- and brother-in-law Ruth Ann and Claude Robinson.

Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 2, at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville.

Inurnment will be held in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, at a later date.

Memorials made to Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis or to BJC Hospice are welcomed.

