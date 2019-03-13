Carl E. Brumit Sr. | Obituary

Carl E. Brumit Sr.

Carl E. Brumit Sr., 87, of Waterloo, died March 10, 2019, in Waterloo.

He was born Sept. 2, 1931, in East St. Louis, son of the late Oscar Lee and Henrietta Brumit (nee Early).

He was married to Carole A. Brumit (nee Niederhoffer); she survives him.

Carl was a committed and very loving husband. He cherished and loved his children, all seven of them, and his grandchildren.

He loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, trap shooter, gardener and enjoyed woodworking. He was a very hard worker and early riser, and he was loved and respected by all who knew him.

It is safe to say that he had a long and lasting impact on all who had the privilege of meeting him.

He was a member of the Waterloo Knights of Columbus and Ss. Peter & Paul Church.

He is survived by his wife; children Christine (Jeffrey) Hern, Angela Schlemmer, Crystal Brumit, Carl Brumit Jr., Anna (Jason) Embrich, Jacob Brumit and Mary (Aaron) Scheibe; grandchildren Zachary, Robert, Cali, Leah, Wyatt, Ava, Carli, Cheyanne, Walter and Levi; great-granddaughter Antoinette; sisters Betty Jo (William) Dietz and Doris (Don) Thatcher; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Brenda Kappler, Gwen Cummins and Denis (Sara) Niederhoffer; father-in-law Ralph Niederhoffer; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Jenny Brumit (nee Zucha), grandson Bryan Hern, two sisters, six brothers and mother-in-law Frances Niederhoffer.

A memorial visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. March 16, at the church, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. March 16, at Mystic Oak, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Masses.