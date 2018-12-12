Busy week for boys hoops squads

Basketball season is kicking into gear as local teams look to build momentum heading into the Freeburg Holiday Tournament.

Dupo (6-3) won 55-23 over Lebanon on Friday and won 48-38 over Red Bud on Saturday.

Kelvin Swims scored 20 points and made nine steals for the Tigers in Friday’s win. Tyler Kyle added 19 points.

Swims led Dupo with 16 points on Saturday. The Tigers played at Steeleville on Tuesday and host Valmeyer this Friday.

Dupo defeated Grandview last Wednesday, 73-30. Swims scored 26 points to lead the way again. Swims is tops on the Tigers in scoring at 20 points per game.

Last Tuesday, Dupo dropped a 56-43 contest at Marissa despite 23 points from Swims.

Gibault (3-4) lost 59-53 at Metro-East Lutheran on Friday and dropped a 54-21 contest Saturday at undefeated Nashville.

Karson Huels scored his 1,000th career point as a Hawk in Friday’s loss. He is averaging 17 points per game to lead Gibault, including 85 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Gibault won last Tuesday night at New Athens, 67-56. Huels scored 22 points and Logan Doerr added 19 points for the Hawks…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the December 12, 2018, newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.