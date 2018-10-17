Bulldogs win MVC title again

The Waterloo, Gibault and Columbia soccer teams each ended their regular seasons with impressive wins as regional play gets underway this week.

Waterloo downed Triad at home Thursday night, 2-0, to capture a second straight Mississippi Valley Conference crown.

With the win, the Bulldogs avenged a Sept. 13 loss to the Knights and finished the MVC schedule with a 9-1 record. Waterloo went undefeated in MVC play last year.

Brady Marshall and Jake Elsing scored the goals for Waterloo and Sam Ward made seven saves for the shutout.

“I thought both goals that we scored were well-deserved, but I also thought our defense did an unbelievable job,” Waterloo head coach Chad Holden said. “Nolan Rick, Garrett Smith, Dalton Blanchard and Brennan Lacroix really limited Triad to not too many shots on goal and our goalie Sam Ward was up for the challenge when they were able to get a shot on goal.

“It was a great team effort and hopefully we can carry the momentum into the postseason.”

The Bulldogs (11-9-3) hosted Triad again Tuesday night to open Class 2A regional play. The Knights won this time, ending Waterloo’s season…>>>

