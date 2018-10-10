Bulldogs spiking at right time

With regional pairings announced Friday, local high school volleyball teams know their postseason paths as they enter the final week of regularly scheduled matches.

Waterloo is peaking at the right time. Gibault, Columbia and Valmeyer are just striving for consistency.

The Bulldogs (15-7-3) posted another Mississippi Valley Conference win and a Dig Pink victory over cross-town rival Gibault prior to a second place showing at the Highland tournament on Saturday.

Waterloo defeated Civic Memorial last Tuesday, 25-14, 25-14. Jessie Seidel finished with 17 points and Hannah Cope added eight kills and nine assists.

Thursday was the annual “Dig Pink” match for breast cancer awareness at Gibault, with the Bulldogs winning 25-17, 25-21. Cope stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, eight assists and four kills. Paige Montgomery added seven kills and Hailey Montgomery contributed three blocks.

Both teams were outfitted in shirts displaying the “Dig Pink” logo to honor victims of breast cancer. Pink roses were delivered to breast cancer survivors in attendance and placed in a holder to remember those who have lost their battles.

Waterloo went 2-1-2 in the Highland tourney, falling to the host squad in three sets, 19-25, 25-15, 15-12, in the title match. It was the second time this season that Waterloo lost in three sets to Highland, which improved to 23-1 this season.

In other tourney matches, Waterloo tied Breese Central and Carbondale and defeated Alton and Centralia.

Seidel and Cope were both named to the all-tourney team.

Waterloo won Tuesday’s MVC match at home against Mascoutah for a 7-1 conference record…>>>

