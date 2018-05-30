Bulldogs fall in soccer supersectional

The Waterloo High School girls soccer team ran into a tough Normal Community West squad in the Class 2A Rochester Supersectional on Tuesday night, falling 2-0 to end a memorable season.

The Wildcats grabbed the momentum early, scoring just four minutes into the match. Normal West then stacked its defense near the goal to prevent penetration by the Bulldogs. The Wildcats put the game away with a goal late in the second half.

Sydney Luedeman and Karleigh Daniels had a couple of decent scoring chances that missed just wide of the goal for the Bulldogs, who finished with a record of 18-3-3.

Waterloo defeated longtime nemesis Triad twice this season and won its first sectional championship.

Tuesday’s loss marked the final game for senior Luedeman, who has the most goals and points in program history.