Brenda Opel | Obituary

Brenda Faye Opel (nee Plunkett), 78, of Columbia, formerly of Licking, Mo., born Nov. 17, 1940, in Dayton, Ky., died Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Louis University Hospital.

Brenda was retired from the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Opel and her parents, Jack and Ruby (nee Cummins) Plunkett.

Surviving are her son Craig (Therese) Opel of Columbia; two grandchildren Christina and Marcus Opel; and great-granddaughter Hope Feist.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10-11 a.m. July 14 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia. A celebration of life service will immediately follow at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com.