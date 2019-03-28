Brandon M. Wooters | Obituary

Brandon Wooters

Brandon M. Wooters, 34, of Columbia, died March 27, 2019 in Columbia.

He was born Nov. 18, 1984, in Belleville, son of Robert and Christine (nee Schutzenhofer) Wooters of Columbia.



Also, surviving are brother Eric (Emily) Wooters of Columbia; sister Sabrina Nichole (Jeffrey) Lehan of Belleville; aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Frank and Esther (nee Basinski) Schutzenhofer and paternal grandparents Alfred and Gloria Wooters and Marjorie and John McClain.



A Memorial Mass will take place 10 a.m. April 5 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating. A reception will follow at the garden level of the church.



In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Human Support Services of Monroe County, 988 N. Illinois Route 3, Waterloo, IL, 62298, or, Immaculate Conception Education and Activities Center Building Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL, 62236.

Lawlor Funeral Home in Columbia handled arrangements.