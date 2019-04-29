Bill Wolf | Obituary

Herman W. “Bill” Wolf

Herman W. “Bill” Wolf, 86, of Columbia, died on April 28, 2019 at home and with his family at his side. He was born September 1, 1932, in Tipton, Mo., son of the late Lawrence J., and Aetna C. (nee Raiffeisen) Wolf. He was married to Luann (nee Steffenauer) Wolf, who survives him. They were married January 12, 1957, in Columbia.



Bill was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and former member of the Immaculate Conception School Board, Columbia, American Legion Post #581, Columbia Knights of Columbus #6165 (Charter Member), Columbia Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, and Columbia City Council. He was retired from the Boeing Co. He served with the Air Force during the Korean War.



Also surviving are three daughters, Julie (Ray) Wright of Waterloo, Jill (Randall) Bastian of Belleville, and Janet (Jeffrey) Gruber of Valmeyer; son, John (Patricia) Wolf of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, Heather (Chris) Liverar, Jason (Ahlam) Wolf, Matthew Wolf, Jacob Gruber, and Lindsey Bastian; two sisters, Betty (Sonny) Eardley of St. Peters, and Mickey (Virgil) Casey of Dupo; two brothers, Lawrence Wolf of Mesa, Ariz., and Carl R. (Colleen) Wolf of Cape Coral, Fla., along with other relatives and friends.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Smitt, and brother, James J. Wolf.



Visitation will be 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. May 4 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. May 4 at the church following the visitation, with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.



In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Education & Activities Center Building Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.