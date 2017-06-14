Bill and Dotty Rick | Anniversary

Bill and Dotty Rick celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a celebration of family and friends last weekend at the Waterloo VFW. Among Bill and Dotty’s honored guests was Bill’s older sister, Clara Janson, pictured at left, who is still smiling and spunky at 97½. Bill and Clara are the only two Rick siblings left out of 11 children born to Peter Rick and Catherine Toenjes. (submitted photo)

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.