Beverly Jo Lenhardt | Obituary

Beverly Jo Lenhardt (nee Bicek), 70, of Waterloo, died Jan. 1, 2019, in St. Louis.

She was born Aug. 3, 1948, in Omaha, Neb., daughter of the lateJoseph and Norma Bicek (nee Tichey).

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church of Waterloo and CZBJ of Verdigre, Neb..

She is survived by her children Wendi (Lonnie) Esker, Mari (Brian “Butter”) Werner, Jennifer (Matt) Crimm and Joe (Erica) Lenhardt; and her treasured grandson, Hayden Werner.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents .

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 4, and 8-9:30 a.m. Jan. 5, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Jan. 5, at Ss. Peter & Paul Cathlic Church, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School.