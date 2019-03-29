Beverly Ann Roberts | Obituary

Beverly Roberts

Beverly Ann Roberts, 67, of Columbia, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly March 26, 2019 while on vacation in Little Rock, Ark.

She was born May 1, 1951 in Akron, Ohio, daughter to the late Casimir and Helen Major. Beverly graduated from Akron St. Vincent High School and from the University of Akron with a degree in art history. She was a talented artist who enjoyed long hikes, playing cards, curling up with a good book, traveling and most of all being Nana to her five grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dale Roberts of Columbia; daughters Lisa Roberts (Mark Kapp) and Lauren Roberts (Jon Murray) and son Andrew Roberts (Natalie) all of St. Louis. She will be greatly missed by grandchildren Amelia, Larson, Sam, Louise and Colette and brother Robert Major (Margaret) of Atlanta, Ga.

A memorial service and celebration of life will take place April 6 at St. Paul UCC, 5508 Telegraph Road, St. Louis. Beverly’s family will receive friends and family during a visitation from 9-11 a.m. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Beverly Roberts Memorial Fund organized through St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. All donations made in her honor will be distributed to her favorite charities.