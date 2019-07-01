Beverly A. Hirstein | Obituary

Beverly A. Hirstein (nee Amrine), 90, of Waterloo, died June 18, 2019, in Waterloo. She was born February 24, 1929, in Urbana, the daughter of the late parents Edgar S. and Clara E. (nee Ford) Amrine.

She was a member of St. Paul UCC, Waterloo, lifelong Cardinal Fan, an avid bridge player and an expert cross stitcher.

She is survived by her children Gary (Mary) Hirstein, Katha (Mark) Cranage, John (Cheri) Hirstein, and Sharon (Ken Weiler) Hirstein; grandchildren Eric Hirstein, Nicholas (Tracy) Hirstein, Nicholas McClane, Carrie (Mike) Love, Amy (Raub) Olsen, Holly (Adam) Radford, Scott (Jami) Hirstein and Matt (Michelle) Jaenke; eight great-grandchildren; the father of their children Harold Hirstein; brother Melvin (Doris) Amrine; sister Patricia Theros; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service July 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. July 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

To help celebrate her life please feel free to wear red or St. Louis Cardinal attire.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Monroe County Humane Society.